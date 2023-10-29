Nigeria: Iyalode Lawson Was a No-Nonsense, Hardworking Person

In a release by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi on Saturday, Obasanjo said, the late educationist and industrialist contributed immensely to the development of Nigeria in general.

According to him,"Iyalode Lawson lived a worthwhile life and she did well in life. I knew she had been down, but, I don't really know the cause. "She was a fantastic human being and she was a no-nonsense person, hardworking and a very generous personality. I will miss her sorely," Obasanjo was quoted as having said.

For her contributions to the economic growth of the country and community development, the former President as the country's President in 2004, honoured the late Educationist and industrialist with Member of the Order of Federal Republic (MFR). headtopics.com

Late Alaba Lawson was the founder of the popular Alaba Lawson Group of Schools and has been assisting some indigent pupils on scholarships in the school. After initial rejection by her late mother, she was eventually installed with the title of Iyalode of Egbaland in August, 1999. She came to become the Iyalode Yorubaland in August, 2008.). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material,, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons.

AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 500 news and information items daily from over 100 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Johannesburg, Nairobi and Washington DC. headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: allafrica »

Nigeria: Tinubu, Gov Abiodun Mourn As Iyalode, Alaba Lawson, Dies At 72The Iyalode of Yorubaland, Chief Alaba Lawson, died on Saturday at the age of 72. Read more ⮕

Nigeria: Why We Constituted 134 Committees Despite Nigeria's Economic ChallengesSome Nigerians have voiced concerns over what they perceived as an excessive number of committees, contradicting President Bola Tinubu's commitment to reducing the cost of governance. Read more ⮕

Nigeria: Individualism, Greed, Ethnic Sentiments Hampering Nigeria's ProgressFormer Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, yesterday, lamented the myriad of issues bedeviling Nigeria and called for a democracy that incorporated her diversity. Read more ⮕

Nigeria: AfDB, Partners Inject $1bn to Fund Nigeria's SapzsAfrican Development Bank (AfDB), Islamic Development Bank (IDB) and the International Fund for Agricultural Development have voted $1billion to deliver special agro-industrial processing zones in 24 States of Nigeria. Read more ⮕

Nigeria: Rita Dominic's Mission to Restore Lost Glory of Miss Nigeria PageantAgeless actress Rita Dominic remains a true role model to many Nigerian young ladies and beyond. Read more ⮕

Nigeria: World Polio Day - End of Polio in Sight in NigeriaThe district governor of Rotary International in District 9125, Rtn Sagab Ahmed Sani, has said Nigeria should be optimistic and hopeful that an end to polio is in sight. Read more ⮕