The Supreme Court on Thursday said the malfunctioning of the INEC Results Viewing (IReV) portal during Nigeria's presidential election on 25 February reduced public confidence in the electoral process.

"Truth must be told, the non-functioning of the IReV may have also reduced the confidence of the voting public in the electoral process," Inyang Okoro, the presiding justice, who read the court's lead decision, said.

But it failed to fulfill the promise with results ending up taking days to weeks to be uploaded to IReV for the public to access. The commission blamed the delay on unforeseen system glitches. At the presidential election court hearing, Mr Obi's expert witness, Mpeh Ogar, a Web engineer, testified that the health status of Amazon Web Services which hosts the INEC IReV portal showed that there were no technical glitches on 25 February. headtopics.com

The Presidential Election Petition Court, in September, dismissed the opposition candidates' arguments about the IReV, a major thrust of their petitions, and affirmed the victory of President Tinubu. The court insisted that IReV had no place in the legal process of counting and collation of results.

"The court below (presidential election court) held that IReV portal is not a collation system," adding that the manual polling unit results would suffice in dealing with manual collation of results.

