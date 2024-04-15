Nigeria Introduces Revolutionary Five-in-One Meningitis Vaccine

Nigeria has become the first country to roll out a"revolutionary" five-in-one vaccine against meningitis, the World Health Organization said in a statement on Friday.

Known by the brand name MenFive, it provides broader protection than the vaccine currently used in much of Africa, which is only effective against the A strain.Meningitis is an old and deadly foe, but this new vaccine holds the potential to change the trajectory of the disease . A vaccination campaign was launched in late March to reach more than a million people aged 29 and under.

Nigeria Meningitis Vaccine World Health Organization Men5cv Menfive Strains Disease Elimination

