Nigeria in Ipu Will Create Job Opportunities

Speaking first to journalists on their arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja from Angola where the event took place, the deputy speaker said that Nigeria was happy with the development, stressing that it has henceforth granted her access to major parliamentary decisions of the global community.
He said:"Nigeria has decided to take their place in Africa and also the World. Over the years, from 1964 till now, Nigeria has not been a member of the executive committee of the Inter-Parlientary Union (IPU)."We saw that as a 59-year-old jinx that needed to be broken and we saw a competent leader of the delegation in the person of the President of the Senate.
"So, the way it's going to be run round the world, the way policies are going to be made with regards to that, issues that are going to be discussed, he is going to be in the room. And if that is not a great achievement for this delegation, I wonder what is. And secondly, through his help and our synergy, we chose a candidate. A candidate that respected Nigeria, travelled all the way to Nigeria to ask for our vote to be the President of the IPU.
Similarly, the Senate President, Akpabio while reviewing the activities of the Nigerian delegation to Angola said that the inclusion of the country in the Executive Committee will create jobs for the people.
"And even the francophone and the anglophone sections of West Africa and the rest of Africa, sometimes, we are at a loss because of the minority status of the English-speaking West African countries. So, we had to appeal to our brothers and sisters from the West Africa coast and thereafter, we went towards the global community and at the end, I was given that opportunity, I was elected as a member of the Executive Council. It is for a three-year term.