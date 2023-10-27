Ben Murray-Bruce, says it is a great betrayal for various Nigerian governments to continue to buy foreign-made vehicles for its officials when Innoson Motors can meet such need.

"It is a mortal disservice to Nigeria to return to the regime of defending the naira with $1.5 billion monthly. But it is even more of a betrayal for our various governments to continue buying foreign-made cars for officials when Innoson Motors can meet the need," Mr Murray-Bruce said via a post on his

The former senator, who served in the upper chamber between June 2015 and June 2019, urged Nigerians to patronise locally made products in order to help grow the naira, which has continued to suffer reduction in value at the various markets. headtopics.com

As of Tuesday, N764 is exchanged for $1 in the official market. But black market rate has jumped to over N1,000 per dollar. "As a private citizen, you can buy whatever you want with your funds. Even at that, if you love Nigeria, you ought to buy made in Nigeria to grow the naira," Mr Murray-Bruce stated.

"But as elected or appointed officials, our ministries, departments and agencies ought to buy made in Nigeria (products) out of obligatory duty." The politician said there was a need for the Nigerian government to consider"amending the Public Procurement Act 2007" to make patronage of local products mandatory by law.There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later. headtopics.com

"As often as you can. When you do, you are not just buying Nigerian, you are also buying a better future for yourself," he told Nigerians."operational vehicles" for its 469 members at a cost above the package prescribed for the lawmakers by the Revenue Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).The lawmakers have been criticised by many Nigerians for seeking to procure the expensive SUVs for themselves in the face of economic hardship across the country.

