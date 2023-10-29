Nigeria: High Cost of Seed Worries Katsina Irish Potatoes Farmers

Early planters, according to the farmers, have the advantage of their crop passing through the cold season of November, December and January for a better yield.

"Lack of capital is our major setback, especially with the current economic hardship in the country. We source our potato seed from Plateau State and this year, the produce seems scarce and costly. By this time last year, we bought a 100kg bag for N50,000 to N55,000 but last week, we paid N70,000. That is why many of us are yet to plant, because we are re-strategising."

"High cost of living has made people to look for alternative food items, and the crop requires to be watered only 10 times at an interval of one week in its three months life span; therefore, its production consumes less fuel than tomato," said Malam Kabir Kanawa. headtopics.com

"Considering the scarcity of the produce in Plateau State, one can say the price of the seed has started on a good note. There are areas we dare not go because of insecurity. The produce is acutely scarce as some farmers in Riyom and Bokkos have withheld the seeds for their use," said Nafi'u Idris.

It was reported in the media last week that potato fungus called blight, unavailability of the pesticide to fight the disease and lack of farmers' access to fertiliser, as well as insecurity that led to loss of lives, destruction of farmlands and properties were the major factors promoting scarcity and high cost of the crop in Plateau State. headtopics.com

"Since we have taken this Irish Potato production as a business, we should device ways of selecting and preserving our seeds to avoid being caught unawares like in a situation as this. Each farmer can select seeds from his output after every harvest and preserve it in a sandy ventilated space before another round of planting."

South Africa Headlines Read more: allafrica »

Nigeria: Police, Army Rescue Four Kidnap Victims in Katsina StatePolice in Katsina State rescued four kidnap victims in Dandume Local Government Area on Saturday in collaboration with the military. Read more ⮕

Nigeria: Why We Constituted 134 Committees Despite Nigeria's Economic ChallengesSome Nigerians have voiced concerns over what they perceived as an excessive number of committees, contradicting President Bola Tinubu's commitment to reducing the cost of governance. Read more ⮕

Nigeria: Individualism, Greed, Ethnic Sentiments Hampering Nigeria's ProgressFormer Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, yesterday, lamented the myriad of issues bedeviling Nigeria and called for a democracy that incorporated her diversity. Read more ⮕

Nigeria: AfDB, Partners Inject $1bn to Fund Nigeria's SapzsAfrican Development Bank (AfDB), Islamic Development Bank (IDB) and the International Fund for Agricultural Development have voted $1billion to deliver special agro-industrial processing zones in 24 States of Nigeria. Read more ⮕

Nigeria: Rita Dominic's Mission to Restore Lost Glory of Miss Nigeria PageantAgeless actress Rita Dominic remains a true role model to many Nigerian young ladies and beyond. Read more ⮕

Nigeria: World Polio Day - End of Polio in Sight in NigeriaThe district governor of Rotary International in District 9125, Rtn Sagab Ahmed Sani, has said Nigeria should be optimistic and hopeful that an end to polio is in sight. Read more ⮕