Nigeria Has Met 70% Vaccination Target

He said that 80 per cent of eligible persons in the country were at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19, and 17.5 million fully vaccinated persons in Nigeria have received additional COVID-19 vaccines as booster doses.He said that six states have achieved 100 per cent of the target population vaccinated in the country.He said that the milestone marks a crucial step in the country's efforts to combat the ongoing pandemic and safeguard the health and well-being of its citizens.

"This level of vaccination coverage is often considered a crucial milestone in achieving herd immunity and controlling the spread of the virus within a population. "This not only protects those who are vaccinated but also provides indirect protection to those who are unable to receive the vaccine due to medical conditions or other factors," he explained.

"However, it is important to note that achieving a 70 per cent vaccination rate does not mean the end of the pandemic. Speaking on strategies being used by the country, he explained that several strategies, including SCALES 3.0 (SCALES is an acronym for Service delivery, Communication, Accountability, Logistics, Electronic management of immunization data, and supportive supervision), and integration of COVID-19 into routine immunization, have been employed to deliver the vaccine to target populations.

