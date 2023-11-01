Nigeria Has Met 70% Covid-19 Vaccination Target

"The 70 per cent coverage with COVID-19 vaccines in all countries is a global imperative. In Nigeria, 70 per cent of eligible persons in Nigeria are fully vaccinated against COVID-19," he said. "With an unwavering commitment to public health, Nigeria's vaccination campaign has surpassed expectations, demonstrating the nation's determination to control the spread of the virus and protect its population from the devastating impacts of COVID-19," he said.There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.
"This level of vaccination coverage is often considered a crucial milestone in achieving herd immunity and controlling the spread of the virus within a population. "When a high percentage of the population is immune, it creates a barrier that prevents the virus from easily spreading from person to person.
