Nigeria Has Met 70% Covid-19 Vaccination Target

"The 70 per cent coverage with COVID-19 vaccines in all countries is a global imperative. In Nigeria, 70 per cent of eligible persons in Nigeria are fully vaccinated against COVID-19," he said. "With an unwavering commitment to public health, Nigeria's vaccination campaign has surpassed expectations, demonstrating the nation's determination to control the spread of the virus and protect its population from the devastating impacts of COVID-19," he said.There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This level of vaccination coverage is often considered a crucial milestone in achieving herd immunity and controlling the spread of the virus within a population. "When a high percentage of the population is immune, it creates a barrier that prevents the virus from easily spreading from person to person.

South Africa Headlines Read more: ALLAFRİCA »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ALLAFRİCA: Nigeria: Can Nigeria's Community Vigilantes Combat Bandit Gangs?The lingering security problems in northern Nigeria have forced states in the region to think of community-based programs. This includes the recruitment of 2,400 youths in a vigilante initiative.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Nigeria: Akpabio Expresses Hope of Nigeria Meeting Opec Crude Oil Quota SoonThe president of the Senate, Dr Godswill Akpabio, says with careful planning and execution, Nigeria can meet the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) quota of 1.8 million barrels per day.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Nigeria: dRPC, Align Release Report On Gender Norms, Narratives On Women Officials in Nigeria (Live Updates)The report addresses notable gaps in existing literature by focusing on women holding appointive and non-elective roles.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Nigeria: China, Nigeria Committed to Green, Low-Carbon DevtThe People's Republic of China and Nigeria have intensified effort in pursuing green and low-carbon development.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Nigeria: $976m Startups Investments and Growing Tech Innovation in NigeriaIn spite of the country's struggling economy, the Nigerian startup ecosystem has remained a hub for innovation, a source of economic development, and an assurance of a better Nigeria. With over $967million investments already, the Nigerian startups have continuously attracting local and international investors to the country.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Nigeria: The Fight Against Open Defecation - Can Nigeria Meet the 2025 Target?Blog - Editor's note: We are counting down to 2025 when Nigeria expects to end open defecation. Although significant progress has been made, much work still needs to be done. As Nigeria works to meet this goal, here are some suggestions for how the 'messy business' of open defecation can be eliminated in Nigeria.

Source: allafrica | Read more »