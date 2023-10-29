Nigeria: Has Aedc Abandoned Its Responsibility?

Our transformer in Ado Phase 3, Karu LGA of Nasarawa State was vandalised on October 22, 2023, throwing the entire community into darkness.

Following the incident, some individuals led by one Eric who claimed to be the acting community chairman, have been moving round to extort N3,000 from every house, saying they have the approval of AEDC officials from Ado office to do so.Why should they be collecting money from us after we were reliably informed that the matter was reported to the police and that those who vandalised the cables have been arrested.

