Nigeria: Govt Moves to Securitise Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas Dividends for $7bn Cash

A top official in the present administration who disclosed this to THISDAY yesterday, said while the government expects to get $7 billion from a consortium led by Standard Chartered Bank from next week, the federal government also expect inflows from the $3 billion emergency loan from the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), which the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) had secured two months ago, bringing the total inflows expected in the short-term to $10 billion.

The move aligns with the recent disclosure by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, that the country was expecting about $10 billion inflows in the nearest term, which according to him would help to clear FX backlog and stabilise the naira.

Tinubu had acknowledged challenges faced by the business community in the financial markets and had assured them of additional FX liquidity to restore market confidence.

"But what this government has decided to do is to securitise these dividends over a period of time and use it to borrow money in order to curb the depreciation of the naira against the dollar. "At same time, the government is making serious efforts to ramp up oil production significantly. The idea is to use the entire $7 billion to settle some old FX forward obligations and reduce pressure on the naira, improve liquidity and allow the currency to appreciate."

This, they also believe could be achieved if oil production was improved and crude oil theft significantly curbed.

