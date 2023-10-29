Nigeria: Godwin Aruwayo Set for 3rd Edition of '1 Chance With Godwin' Reality Show

All is set for the third edition of"1 Chance with Godwin" , a live reality/talent hunt show hosted by exceptional on-air-personality, entertainer and first voice of Naija FM , Godwin Aruwayo.

The show is aimed at discovering the next big superstars in entertainment as various individuals who have been carefully selected through a rigorous audition process would be battling live on stage with talents in dancing, singing, comedy, acting and so on, for the chance to walk away with prizes worth up to three million naira.

