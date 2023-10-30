Nigeria: German Chancellor Visits Nigeria, Discusses Tackling Terrorism, Other Matters With Tinubu

He said,"We are fighting terrorism and that is improving. We still need more support in that area. And for us to be able to sustain democracy, rule of law and freedom for our people, we need to fight for democracy.
"You will have noticed, I don't need to go about the various problems happening in the Sahel region of Africa. You've seen and noticed the coup in Guinea and recently in Niger Republic. "We thank you for the past contributions, particularly on police, law enforcement training. We need more help. And we'll discuss further today."
He said his administration was determined to change the narrative and bring about a transformative government in the country. "The distraction is over. This gives us more time to focus on governance for the people and moving Nigeria forward for economic opportunities and prosperity that will defend democracy. headtopics.com
"And the largest economy in Africa is Nigeria, so we are blessed with good environment, weather and blessed in terms of mineral resources. "I know Germany has advanced a lot in protecting the environment and modernising energy to meet the 21st century needs both of the world and Europe in particular."On his part, Mr Scholz expressed the commitment of Germany to democracy and the rule of law.
"We will examine how we can continue to support you in doing the best and having these insecurity questions in your country as well. He said one of the main aspects of cooperation between the two countries would be developing the economy and using the economic opportunities of Nigeria. headtopics.com