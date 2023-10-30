Nigeria: German Chancellor Visits Nigeria, Discusses Tackling Terrorism, Other Matters With Tinubu

He said,"We are fighting terrorism and that is improving. We still need more support in that area. And for us to be able to sustain democracy, rule of law and freedom for our people, we need to fight for democracy.

"You will have noticed, I don't need to go about the various problems happening in the Sahel region of Africa. You've seen and noticed the coup in Guinea and recently in Niger Republic. "We thank you for the past contributions, particularly on police, law enforcement training. We need more help. And we'll discuss further today."

He said his administration was determined to change the narrative and bring about a transformative government in the country. "The distraction is over. This gives us more time to focus on governance for the people and moving Nigeria forward for economic opportunities and prosperity that will defend democracy. headtopics.com

"And the largest economy in Africa is Nigeria, so we are blessed with good environment, weather and blessed in terms of mineral resources. "I know Germany has advanced a lot in protecting the environment and modernising energy to meet the 21st century needs both of the world and Europe in particular."On his part, Mr Scholz expressed the commitment of Germany to democracy and the rule of law.

"We will examine how we can continue to support you in doing the best and having these insecurity questions in your country as well. He said one of the main aspects of cooperation between the two countries would be developing the economy and using the economic opportunities of Nigeria. headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: allafrica »

Nigeria: Tinubu, Gov Abiodun Mourn As Iyalode, Alaba Lawson, Dies At 72The Iyalode of Yorubaland, Chief Alaba Lawson, died on Saturday at the age of 72. Read more ⮕

Nigeria: Individualism, Greed, Ethnic Sentiments Hampering Nigeria's ProgressFormer Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, yesterday, lamented the myriad of issues bedeviling Nigeria and called for a democracy that incorporated her diversity. Read more ⮕

Nigeria: AfDB, Partners Inject $1bn to Fund Nigeria's SapzsAfrican Development Bank (AfDB), Islamic Development Bank (IDB) and the International Fund for Agricultural Development have voted $1billion to deliver special agro-industrial processing zones in 24 States of Nigeria. Read more ⮕

Nigeria: Rita Dominic's Mission to Restore Lost Glory of Miss Nigeria PageantAgeless actress Rita Dominic remains a true role model to many Nigerian young ladies and beyond. Read more ⮕

Nigeria: Japa Syndrome - You Can't Stop Youths From Leaving NigeriaThe Paramount Ruler of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has said Nigerian youths who want to leave the country for developed nations cannot be restrained by the government. Read more ⮕

Nigeria: Germany's Scholz Looking to Nigeria for Natural GasThe German chancellor told a Nigerian newspaper there was potential for 'much more cooperation and investment' with Abuja. Read more ⮕