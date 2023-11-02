Nigeria: Femi Kuti's Son, Made, Weds Long-Time Lover

The civil wedding ceremony, which an-after-party later followed, was a private affair, attended by the families of the bride and groom, including Made's parents, Femi and Funke Kuti, Femi's siblings Yeni Kuti, Motunrayo Kuti and other members of the Kuti family.

In a video shared on social media, Made recites his vows to Inedoye. He promises to love her unconditionally and to always be there for her.Inedoye also recited her vows to Made Kuti, promising to love him forever and to be the best wife and mother she could be. The couple then exchanges rings and kisses, sealing their love.

As the day unfolded, the families of the bride and groom showcased the rich cultural diversity of Nigeria, with the bride's parents donned in traditional Igbo attire and Made's parents rocking matching Navy-blue Yoruba outfits.The bride, Inedoye, a Nollywood actress, delightedly posted her bridal shower and pre-wedding videos, offering glimpses of the happiness that filled her heart as she embarked on this new chapter of her life.

"As I reflect on the love that has blossomed between you, I am filled with gratitude for the wonderful individuals you have become and the love you share.

