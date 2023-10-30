Nigeria Electricity Market Operators Begin Performance Review

Stephen Ogaji, the chairperson of the NESI market participants and stakeholders roundtable (NMPSR) planning committee, in a statement on Sunday, said ten years after the privatisation of the Nigerian power sector, market participants, government agencies and institutions, as well as other key stakeholders will gather at the PTDF auditorium in Abuja to assess the performance of the sector and its challenges, as a step towards charting a pathway for the progression of the power sector.

"Significantly, this 10-year milestone, post-privatisation, in view of the continued challenges of the power sector, presents the perfect opportunity that is not so much a celebration but a sober reflection/retrospection and an audit of how far we have come, how much further we need to go, and what we require for the journey ahead," Mr Ogaji said.

He added that the conference will also look at the regulatory and policy ecosystem, with a particular emphasis on the Electricity Act, 2023. However, Mr Ogaji said the progress in NESI, post-privatisation, has not fully met the lofty expectations set forth in the National Electricity Power Policy, 2001 (NEPP), the Electric Power Sector Reform Act, 2005 (EPSRA) now Electricity Act 2023, and the Road Map for Power Sector Reform, 2010. headtopics.com

"Hence the NMPSR is Themed:"NESI privatization & its 10-year milestone: The Journey So Far, Opportunities and Prospects,"

