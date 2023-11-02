Nigeria: EFCC Reviews Operational Guidelines for Arrest, Bail

There were occasions when the agency was accused of defying court orders to arrest suspects, and of keeping suspects in custody beyond the lawful period. "Operational activities are to be tailored towards relevant provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999( as amended), the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2011, and the EFCC's Standard Operating Procedures, SOP," the statement added.
"Also, every demand for international passport of suspects would henceforth be exercised with discretion, depending on the nature of the case, personality and country of residence of the suspect," it added.The review, which is premised on the need to adhere to the rule of law and international best practices in the treatment of suspects, was rolled out on Monday, October 31, 2023 across all its Commands.
Specifically, operatives of the Commission are not allowed to demand for professional certificates of sureties as a bail condition. Also, every demand for international passport of suspects would henceforth be exercised with discretion, depending on the nature of the case, personality and country of residence of the suspect.There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.
South Africa Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: allafrica | Read more »
Source: allafrica | Read more »
Source: allafrica | Read more »
ALLAFRİCA: Nigeria: Akpabio Expresses Hope of Nigeria Meeting Opec Crude Oil Quota SoonThe president of the Senate, Dr Godswill Akpabio, says with careful planning and execution, Nigeria can meet the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) quota of 1.8 million barrels per day.
Source: allafrica | Read more »
Source: allafrica | Read more »
Source: allafrica | Read more »