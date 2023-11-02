Nigeria: Democracy and Mayhem in Rivers State

While the precise subject of contention remains clouded in rumours, hearsay and wild speculations, political stability and order in the state has been disfigured. Although there are reports of President Bola Tinubu meeting with both the governor and the minister, the situation in Rivers is still very much dicey. In the absence of a functioning House of Assembly and with a politically embattled state chief executive, no semblance of governance and orderly social existence is possible.

The present crisis in Rivers State is unnecessary and seems simulated by vested interests. Recourse to arson to facilitate a predetermined and well-rehearsed political theatre is mischievous, reckless, and irresponsible. The move to impeach a governor who has been in office for a mere five months is not only premature but reeks of political mischief. It showcases the assembly members as more interested in yet unstated matters than the good governance and peaceful progress of their state.

There must be a limit to meaningless politics. As a serving federal minister, Wike cannot be seen as acting in a manner that is likely to imperil the peace and security of his home state while being entrusted with the fate of the nation's capital. In addition, it is in Wike's best interest as the most senior political representative of Rivers State in the Tinubu administration to assist in ensuring the peace and security of all parts of the nation, especially his home state.

Rivers State remains one of the most strategic in the federation. It is the cosmopolitan home base of the nation's oil and gas industry. It is home to the nation's second most important sea access and marine economy. It boasts a few industries as well as manufacturing and hospitality concerns. President Tinubu can therefore not allow petty politics in the state to endanger that axis of our national security.

South Africa Headlines Read more: ALLAFRİCA »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ALLAFRİCA: Nigeria: dRPC, Align Release Report On Gender Norms, Narratives On Women Officials in Nigeria (Live Updates)The report addresses notable gaps in existing literature by focusing on women holding appointive and non-elective roles.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Nigeria: China, Nigeria Committed to Green, Low-Carbon DevtThe People's Republic of China and Nigeria have intensified effort in pursuing green and low-carbon development.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Nigeria: $976m Startups Investments and Growing Tech Innovation in NigeriaIn spite of the country's struggling economy, the Nigerian startup ecosystem has remained a hub for innovation, a source of economic development, and an assurance of a better Nigeria. With over $967million investments already, the Nigerian startups have continuously attracting local and international investors to the country.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Nigeria: The Fight Against Open Defecation - Can Nigeria Meet the 2025 Target?Blog - Editor's note: We are counting down to 2025 when Nigeria expects to end open defecation. Although significant progress has been made, much work still needs to be done. As Nigeria works to meet this goal, here are some suggestions for how the 'messy business' of open defecation can be eliminated in Nigeria.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Nigeria: World Bank Commits Over $11 Billion in Three Years in NigeriaThe World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, Shubham Chaudhuri, on Wednesday, said the bank has committed over $11 billion in the past three years for government at both the federal and the sub-national levels.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Wike Vs Fubara: Tinubu Mediates in Rivers Crisis, PDP Governors Praise PresidentThe president in his usual leadership position intervened and that shows there will be peace in that state,'

Source: allafrica | Read more »