Nigeria: Court Nullifies Nigerian Government's Proscription of IPOB

The judge, A.O. Onovo, in his judgment, declared that the reliance on the country's Terrorism Prevention Act and the administrative action of the South-east Governors' Forum and the federal government to pro 39mscribe IPOB contravened Section 42 of the Nigerian Constitution which prohibits discrimination on the basis of ethnicity, according to a statement from Aloy Ejimakor, a special counsel to Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB.

Other respondents were the President of Nigeria, the Attorney General of the Federation, and the Governor of Ebonyi State. Justice Onovo ruled that the proscription of IPOB was also a violation of Mr Kanu's fundamental rights as enshrined under Articles 2,3,19 and 20 of the African Charter on Human and People's Rights (Enforcement and Ratification) Act.

It ordered the federal government and the other respondents to jointly pay Mr Kanu N8 billion as damages for the physical, mental, emotional, psychological, property and other damages he suffered as a result of the infringements of his fundamental rights. headtopics.com

Mr Kanu, accused of terrorism, is being detained by Nigeria's secret police, SSS, in Abuja, while the country's security agencies, including the army, continue to clamp down on suspected IPOB members in the South-east.Mr Ejimakor told reporters outside the courtroom that the court judgment was a landmark victory for Mr Kanu and IPOB.

The lawyer said that IPOB caters for the interest of the Igboland, and that the government singled it out for proscription. "You can make this allegation in the media and beer parlours but if you don't take them to court to be adjudicated, they remain mere allegations. So we decided to test the wrongness or rightness of this action taken against IPOB in court. And we did, and we prevailed today to the glory of God," he said. headtopics.com

