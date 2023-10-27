Nigeria: Court Declares Proscription of IPOB Unconstitutional

The ruling followed a suit brought before the court by the IPOB legal team led by Aloy Ejimakor, challenging the 2017 proscription of IPOB and its designation as a terror organisation.
Justice Onovo, while delivering judgment on the suit marked E/20/2023, declared that"the practical application of the Terrorism Prevention Act and the executive or administrative action of the Respondents (South-East Governors Forum and the Federal Government) which directly led to the proscription of IPOB and its listing as a terrorist group" was unconstitutional.
Reacting to the judgement, Ejimakor said the court further held that"IPOB being comprised of citizens of Nigeria of the Igbo and other Eastern Nigerian ethnic groups, professing the political opinion of self-determination and the consequent arrest, detention and prosecution of the Applicant (MAZI NNAMDI KANU) as a member/leader of said IPOB is illegal, unlawful, unconstitutional and amounts to infringement of the Applicant's fundamental right not to be subjected to any disabilities or... headtopics.com
He said:"Today, I led a team of lawyers to a landmark victory before the High Court of Enugu State in SUIT NO: E/20/2023 filed in January 2023 against the Southeast Governors' Forum and the FG (Respondents) for their collective executive actions (in 2017) that led to the proscription of IPOB and declaring it a terrorist group in contravention of Section 42 of the Constitution which prohibits discrimination based on ethnicity.
"In a well-considered judgment that lasted for over three hours, the High Court (coram Justice A.O. Onovo) granted the following Reliefs: 'that self-determination is not a crime and thus cannot be used as a basis to arrest, detain and prosecute the Applicant, MAZI NNAMDI KANU. headtopics.com