Nigeria Cannot Rely on Borrowing to Fund 2024 Budget, Says Finance Minister

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, says Nigeria cannot rely on borrowing to fund the 2024 budget. Mr Edun stated this on Thursday when he appeared before the joint Senate Committee on the 2024-2026 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) in Abuja. He stated that the best way Nigeria could fund its budget was to spend more money on infrastructure to generate more revenue.

