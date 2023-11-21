Nigeria Calls for Institutional Framework to Enforce Financial Crimes Regulations

Nigeria's Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, made the appeal at the inauguration of the 27th Meeting of the Ministerial Committee of GIABA, in Abuja. Nigeria on Monday called on the Action Group Against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA) to develop an institutional framework for the enforcement of financial crimes regulations in the sub-region.
The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, made the appeal at the inauguration of the 27th Meeting of the Ministerial Committee of GIABA, in Abuja. Mr Fagbemi, who is also the Chairperson of the GIABA Ministerial Committee, said member countries should prioritise their national systems on Anti-Money Laundering and Combating Financing of Terrorism. According to him, doing so would enable the countries to push their national institutions to perform to the highest of their capabilities and achieve progress in financial crime contro
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Fin24 - 🏆 20. / 28,125 Read more »
Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: ITOnlineSA - 🏆 16. / 28,125 Read more »
Source: ITOnlineSA - 🏆 16. / 28,125 Read more »