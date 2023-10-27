Nigeria: ASUU Budgets N50 Million for IDPs

ASUU says it is identifying with the masses in the IDP camps"even though the government has stopped our salary for the past eight months".(ASUU) says it has budgeted about N50 million to cater for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), especially women and children, in the North-west states of Nigeria.

The National President of ASUU, Emmanuel Osodeke, a professor, said this on Thursday during the inauguration of the distribution at the IDP camp located at Giwa Local Government Secretariat in Giwa, Kaduna State.

"We have noted that there are a lot of things wrong in this country, including social and economic crisis and those who suffer the brunt most especially are the displaced persons due to banditry and insecurity."The union felt that there was need to identify with them and we budgeted over N50 million to support the IDPs in the northwest states including; Kaduna, Sokoto, Kano, Kebbi and Zamfara," he added. headtopics.com

The president urged the government to come up with policies that would add value to the lives of the masses, especially those at the grassroots level. "The people are very happy as the items would go a long way in cushioning their suffering, as such we are very happy with the demonstration of care by ASUU," he added.

Rikaiya Aliyu, a beneficiary, lauded ASUU for the support and prayed that the same gesture be extended to other IDPs across the state.

South Africa Headlines Read more: allafrica »

Nigeria: Open Defecation - Doubts Over Nigeria's Attainment of 2025 TargetUsing the toilet and washing hands with soap has become a great experience for me. I grew up to see my family members defecate in the bush, but our fortunes turned around early this year when my father was able to construct a toilet using Sato Pan', said 16-year-old Faith Ede, a native of Jago in Oyo State. Read more ⮕

Nigeria: Nigeria Slips in Rule of Law RankingSimilarly, in order and security, Nigeria is the second worst country in the sub-Saharan region as it is ranked 33rd out of 34 countries. Read more ⮕

Nigeria: Why It's Difficult to Track Terrorism Financing in Nigeria'They (terrorists) have become so independent and localised that they generate their own funds locally. Read more ⮕

Nigeria: Controversy Sparks Over Social Media Regulation in NigeriaNigerian authorities in recent developments, have initiated efforts to introduce legislation that would grant the government the power to regulate digital platforms and social media across the country. Read more ⮕

Nigeria: Amidst Extreme Climatic Events, Rice Farmers Commence Paddy HarvestingRice and maize are major staple foods (grains) widely consumed across many households in Nigeria. Read more ⮕

Nigeria demands R1.4-billion in back taxes from MTNJSE-listed MTN Group said it’s reviewing a demand by a Nigerian tribunal for unpaid taxes. Read more ⮕