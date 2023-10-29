Nigeria: Amending Electoral Act Won't Make Our Elections Better

Prince Adewole Ebenezer Adebayo was the flag-bearer of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 presidential election. In this interview, Adebayo, who is an international lawyer, disagrees with the proposed Electoral Act amendment by the Senate, arguing that the quality of the character of our leadership is what should be examined.

So, the assumption is that the problem of the next election would be the Independent National Electroal Commission's Result Viewing (IReV) portal. When you go through the filings, proceedings and judgements of the court, you will find it hard to find one record where they said that in this particular unit, this was the result, but because it wasn't immediately transmitted to INEC website, the result changed. I don't think you would find anything like that. That isn't the problem.

So, if a person decides to influence you by giving you money or anything of value, they will not ultimately know what you are doing in the ballot box area. Nigerians have had cause to question the independence of INEC as all members of the board, including chairman, are appointed by the president. Its former chairman, Professor Attahiru Jega, wants the president to strip off the appointing power so that it can truly be independent. headtopics.com

For that reason, even in the most important positions, constitutional positions that are more important than INEC, for example, the Chief Justice of the Federation, president of the Court of Appeal, Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice of Court of Appeal, Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, the entire judiciary, the president is the appointing authority.

