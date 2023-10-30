Nigeria: Alternative Fuel - Federal Govt Fast-Tracks CNG Adoption

Chief executive officer of P-CNGi, Micheal Oluwagbemi, while speaking at inauguration of the FEMADAC Station on Saturday, described the step as significant development.

Recall that the P-CNGi Steering Committee has announced that seven CNG conversion centres have been established in the country.Presidency Flags Off CNG Buses Initiative, Unveils 7 Conversion Centers Nationwide

The engineer said that the initiative with the theme:"Energy Revolution: Powering Tomorrow, Today," represented Nigeria's commitment to transitioning to cleaner and more affordable energy solutions. "This work by collaborating with the private sector is to expand the conversion centre network of Nigeria from seven to at least 70, while creating over 2,000 jobs converting vehicles from PMS to CNG Bifuel that runs cheaper, cleaner and better.

"This initiative aligns with President Bola Tinubu's commitment to easing the impact of fuel subsidy removal on Nigerians by reducing energy costs,"Oluwagbemi said. The CEO said that the inauguration aligned with the overarching goal of P-CNGi to foster innovation in the energy sector, ultimately benefitting the people of Nigeria.

