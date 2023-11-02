Nigeria: Absence of Witness Stalls Mompha's N6 Billion Money Laundering Trial

"My lord, we are sorry our witness could not make it to court today because he is out of the country for training.The defence counsel, Kolawole Salami, however, objected to the prosecution's submission."My lord, the prosecution had enough time to prepare and bring their witnesses only to make an application for a virtual hearing this morning without any notification.
The prosecution had informed the court on 15 May that it had secured a collaboration with international partners regarding the case.The EFCC had, on 12 January 2022, arraigned him alongside his company, Ismalob Global Investment Ltd., on eight counts of money laundering involving N6 billion.
The prosecution said the defendant used the other passport in his possession to travel from Ghana to Dubai on 11 April 2022 via Emirates Airlines in violation of the court order.The court declared him wanted and issued a bench warrant for his arrest due to his repeated absence from court.
The charges against Mompha include conspiracy and money laundering involving proceeds of unlawful activities.
South Africa Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: allafrica | Read more »
Source: allafrica | Read more »
ALLAFRİCA: Nigeria: Akpabio Expresses Hope of Nigeria Meeting Opec Crude Oil Quota SoonThe president of the Senate, Dr Godswill Akpabio, says with careful planning and execution, Nigeria can meet the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) quota of 1.8 million barrels per day.
Source: allafrica | Read more »
Source: allafrica | Read more »
Source: allafrica | Read more »
Source: ewnupdates | Read more »