Nigeria: 35 Abeokuta Prison Inmates Matriculated Into Nce Programme

Speaking at the matriculation ceremony, the Provost of the College, Dr. Mrs. Mary Oriyomi Bamgbose, commended the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) for assisting the inmates to fulfill their dreams.

In his remarks, the officer in charge of Ibara Custodial Center, James Ogunyomode, who spoke through ACC Taiwo Oriyemi, commended the Controller General of the Correctional Service, Haliru Nababa for setting the laudable pace.

The matriculated inmates are to receive lectures at Ibara and Oba custodial center campuses to study different courses such as Business Education, Political Science, Music, Agricultural Education, Biology, Social Studies, Religious Studies, and English Language.

He implored the matriculating students and other inmates to take advantage of the opportunity given by the College to add value to their lives Oriyemi stated that the Service has continued to deliver on its mandate through a plethora of academic and vocational skills acquisition programmes, as well as psychosocial support for inmates.

On his part, the Welfare Officer of Abeokuta Correctional Centre, AbdulAkeem Awesu said, Correctional Centres in Ogun State has 119 inmates studying different courses at Abeouta Study Centre of NOUN, as well as Yewa Central College of Education, pointing out that 162 inmates had graduated from College.

