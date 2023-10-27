Niger: U.S. Senate Refuses to Withdraw American Troops From Niger

the military coup in Niger, leading to the official suspension of aid. However, according to U.S. officials, there were no plans to reduce the number of American troops stationed in the nation. Niger has been a U.S. partner in the fight against militants in Africa, where hundreds have been killed and millions displaced. The Department of Defense employs over 1,000 people nationwide.
The legislation's Republican Senator Rand Paul contended that the troops had been wrongfully deployed without congressional authorization and that Americans shouldn't be put in danger of being caught in the crossfire of a battle in Niger.
In the last ten years, American forces have run two military camps in Niger, one of which is used to launch drone attacks on the Islamic State and an Al Qaeda offshoot in the area, and trained Nigerien forces in counterterrorism.that permits it to"sanction individuals and entities responsible for actions that threaten the peace, stability, and security of Niger. headtopics.com
