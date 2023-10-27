Niger: U.S. Senate Refuses to Withdraw American Troops From Niger

the military coup in Niger, leading to the official suspension of aid. However, according to U.S. officials, there were no plans to reduce the number of American troops stationed in the nation. Niger has been a U.S. partner in the fight against militants in Africa, where hundreds have been killed and millions displaced. The Department of Defense employs over 1,000 people nationwide.

The legislation's Republican Senator Rand Paul contended that the troops had been wrongfully deployed without congressional authorization and that Americans shouldn't be put in danger of being caught in the crossfire of a battle in Niger.

In the last ten years, American forces have run two military camps in Niger, one of which is used to launch drone attacks on the Islamic State and an Al Qaeda offshoot in the area, and trained Nigerien forces in counterterrorism.that permits it to"sanction individuals and entities responsible for actions that threaten the peace, stability, and security of Niger. headtopics.com

AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 500 news and information items daily from over 90 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Johannesburg, Nairobi and Washington DC.

South Africa Headlines Read more: allafrica »

Jonathan Majors is heading to trial in November after judge refuses to dismiss the caseJonathan Majors is heading to trial in November after judge refuses to dismiss the case Read more ⮕

Ecowas sanctions on Niger are 'unjust and inhumane'Niger's PM says that Ecowas sanctions, including cutting off electricity supply, medicines and food, after a military coup are injustice unlike any other. Read more ⮕

Niger: Authorities Putting Rights At RiskPress Release - Release Those Arbitrarily Held, Ensure Free Expression, Curtail Violence Read more ⮕

Rights groups urge Niger rulers to end 'arbitrary detentions'Amnesty and HRW pointed out that since the July coup that toppled president Mohamed Bazoum, the ousted leader has been held in the presidential residence with his wife and son Read more ⮕

- Navy Deploys 10 Warships, Helicopters to Nigeria's WatersThe Nigerian authorities have been struggling to curb oil theft in the Niger Delta region. Read more ⮕

Nigeria: Senate Begins Screening of Musa Aliyu As ICPC ChairmanPresident Bola Tinubu appointed Mr Aliyu as the ICPC chairman on Tuesday last week. Read more ⮕