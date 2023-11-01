Nienaber teases Bok return

“In 2011, I was lucky to be with the Boks for seven Tests and I thought I would never be involved again. In 2016, I was involved for three Tests against Ireland but I had already signed with Munster,” the former physiotherapist told reporters.

“But one thing that I have learnt is that we plan our lives and think I want to be there in a year’s time, or there in a year’s time. “If I come back, I must be relevant, I must be good enough, the players must want me here, the people must want you here. If that all happens, it will be an unbelievable honour.”SA Rugby announced before the World Cup that a majority of the coaching staff, including assistants Mzwandile Stick, Deon Davids, Daan Human and Andy Edwards, have extended their contracts to stay with the Boks.

“The succession planning, I will obviously leave to Mark and Rassie and the leadership group,” Nienaber said.

