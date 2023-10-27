Nienaber: I don’t know if this is my last Test coaching Boks

, the only focus this week will be on ensuring they are as well prepared as possible for the World Cup final against the All Blacks. However, it shouldn’t be forgotten that this is set to be the final game with Jacques Nienaber in charge before South Africa bids farewell to their coach.

“You don’t know the future. That’s how I see it. I’m not emotional. I don’t know if this is my last Test match with the Boks or not. You can plan life as much as you want but life has its own ways. Destiny has its own way.

“I just focus on how you should approach the game, that any day can be your last day with the team. I just enjoy every single minute of it. I stay in the now and enjoy the players. I’ve twice been in positions where I’ve thought this is the end – I’ll never be here again and look where we are now.” headtopics.com

Following this past Saturday's thrilling win over England, Siya Kolisi paid the most special tribute to Nienaber, explaining just how much the coach means to him and the Springboks. "I was 18 years old. I was contracted with the Cheetahs and then I was able to go to Western Province.

“When Jacques came it was the full contact there and you had to show who you are. Every time they came it was intense. I got to know him then and as I went on he became my senior coach and one thing I love about him is he goes far deeper than what is happening on the field. He got to know me, my family and why I do what I do. He speaks to us with human courtesy. headtopics.com

“They don’t encourage us to tackle hard – we all know what that is. He knows my kids by name, asks me how I am doing as a person and that is why I can go and give him everything on the field because he cares about the person, he cares about Siya from the township. For the teams, especially in big moments, he talks about each and every player’s journey.

