Nienaber: Dropping a player like Libbok for final was heartbreaking

Libbok started in four games at the World Cup, including the quarter-final and semi-final, but when it came to the title decider, Bok coach Jacques Nienaber and his colleagues felt Pollard was the best man for the occasion and conditions.Furthermore, with the Springboks going for a 7-1 split on the bench, there wasn’t even a spot on the bench for Libbok in the final – and Nienaber has admitted it was heartbreaking to make such an omission.
“It breaks your heart as a coach,” said the outgoing coach, who is heading to Ireland to join top club Leinster. “That, for me, moving from an assistant coach to a head coach, is the worst part of the job – to tell players you are not selected.
“I believe he has the ability to be the future (for the Springboks), if you think about how excellent he was,” Nienaber added. “Him and Damian Willemse, since Handré (Pollard) got injured in Adelaide (have been excellent).”Why Boks opted for that selection mix
Nienaber ultimately explained how the players put the team first and took any personal disappointments in their stride. “There are a lot of factors that we calculate when we do selections. And the analysis we did on New Zealand, we believed a 7-1 was the way to go … and they had to miss out,” he said.
“But they took it like men and no egos. Yes, they were heartbroken – and they should be, because it’s such an honour and they were good enough to play in the final. “As were André Esterhuizen and Canan Moodie, if you think about how they played against New Zealand the previous time.
South Africa Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: News24 | Read more »
Source: brieflyza | Read more »
Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »
Source: ewnupdates | Read more »
Source: TheSAnews | Read more »
Source: SARugbymag | Read more »