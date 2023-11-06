Nicolas Jackson's Hat-Trick Leads Chelsea to Victory Over Tottenham

Senegal international Nicolas Jackson scored a hat-trick as Chelsea came from behind to defeat nine-man Tottenham Hotspur 4-1. Dusan Kulusevski opened the scoring for Spurs, but his goal was cancelled out by Jackson's equalizer. Chelsea then took control of the game, with Jackson scoring two more goals and Reece James adding another. The victory puts Chelsea in a strong position in the Premier League.

