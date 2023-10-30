Ngezana involved in controversy

Siyabonga Ngezana was involved in the controversy that led to his team failing to take all three points over the weekend.

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Siyabonga Ngezana had firsthand experience of controversial officiating as he continued to enjoy minutes at his table topping Romanian club FSCB. Ngezana was on duty over the weekend away at Petrolul in a match that ended 2-2 holding on to his proud standing of not suffering defeat in all the matches that he has started.While FSCB team threw away a two-goal lead, the order of events that led to the equaliser had Ngezana as the centre of attention.

Deep into injury time, Petrolul flighted a ball into the box and Ngezana was adjudged to have fouled his opponent in the box despite replays showing the contrary.When play resumed Petrolul scored from the spot. headtopics.com

While the match result was decided through that controversial moment involving Ngezana, the 26-year-old is to end up on the losing end in a match that he has started since arriving in Romania during the off-season. Riveiro: We're not satisfied with a point

Ngezana has now played six consecutive matches for the 1986 European champions since completing his move from Chiefs in June. Considering that Ngezana never won any silverware during his seven years at Chiefs, top of his priority at the 26-time Romanian champions will be lifting trophies.For 14 free days, you can have access to the best from Soccer Laduma, KickOff, Daily Sun, TrueLove and Drum. Thereafter you will be billed R29 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed.COLUMN | Don’t talk to me about rugby and unity. headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: KickOffMagazine »

32 killed, 63 injured in Egypt multi-vehicle crash: State media - SABC NewsThe collision took place in the morning and involved a bus and a number of vehicles. Read more ⮕

Trying to take credit? SA slams presidency post about Springbok win'The only reason we won is you are not involved in the team at all,' one person told President Cyril Ramaphosa. Read more ⮕

Cocaine, gold and money laundering – Irish cartel’s ‘fingerprints’ lifted in SAThe US views the Kinahan cartel, on which it imposed sanctions last year, as ‘a murderous organisation involved in trafficking drugs and firearms’. The group has ties to South Africa. Read more ⮕

Cocaine, gold and money laundering – alleged Irish cartel’s ‘fingerprints’ lifted in SAThe US views the Kinahan cartel, on which it imposed sanctions last year, as ‘a murderous organisation involved in trafficking drugs and firearms’. The group has ties to South Africa. Read more ⮕

Ngezana keeps European adventure movingNgezana keeps European adventure moving Read more ⮕