Newspaper front pages from around the world, 27 October 2023

of newspapers around the world. Today’s Newspaper fronts for Friday, 27 October 2023 – Newspapers across the globe.

THE AUSTRALIAN – LEHRMANN IN DOCK ON NEW RAPE CHARGESTHE WASHINGTON POST – ALL-OUT HUNT FOR GUNMAN IN MAINECHINA DAILY – CHINA RETAINS STRONG APPEAL FOR INVESTMENTTHE TIMES OF INDIA – QATAR COURT SENTENCES EIGHT INDIAN EX-NAVYMEN TO DEATH

