Newspaper front pages from around the world, 2 November 2023

TheSAnews1 min.

We take a look at the stories and pictures that made the front pages of newspapers around the world Thursday, 2 November 2023.

THE JERUSALEM POST – IDF CAUSALITIES IN GAZA CONTINUE TO MOUNT AS HAMAS THREATENS ANOTHER MASSACRETHE GUARDIAN – PANDEMIC HIT BRAIN HEALTH OF OVER – 50s, STUDY FINDSTHE JAPAN TIMES – TAX CUT POLICY RISKS BLOWBACK FOR KISHIDA

South Africa Headlines

