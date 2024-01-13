News24's Weekly Digital Weekend Magazine: Interviews, Reviews, and In-Depth Stories

The latest edition of News24's weekly digital weekend magazine is stuffed full of interviews, reviews, excerpts, and in-depth stories. Enjoy the read. God, family, love: Moshe Ndiki lets us in on becoming a father to twin boys, finding new love and the foundation of family After a tumultuous break-up that ended in divorce, Moshe Ndiki has found the strength to not only give love another try but also start a family without waiting for a partner.

Fans and detractors have seen him grow from being just a jokester online to having a fully-fledged and successful career as a television presenter, actor and content creator. Here, the social media sensation turned reality TV star and executive producer speaks to News24's Constance Gaanakgomo about why he chose to document how he became a father, the work he put into honouring the rites and rituals of his culture and how he found love along the way. The Emerging Artists Development Trust recently launched the Artful Rhinos project, blending art, wildlife conservation, and philanthrop





News24 » / 🏆 4. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Accenture: Helping Businesses and Governments Build Their Digital CoreAccenture is a global professional services company that assists businesses and governments in building their digital core and optimizing their operations. With a wide range of services and a strong global presence, Accenture is committed to delivering tangible outcomes for clients.

Source: ITOnlineSA - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

Accenture: Helping Businesses with Digital TransformationAccenture is a leading global professional services company that helps businesses and organizations build their digital core and accelerate revenue growth. With a focus on technology and innovation, Accenture delivers tangible outcomes for clients through a range of services and solutions.

Source: ITOnlineSA - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

Accenture: Helping Businesses with Digital TransformationAccenture is a leading global professional services company that helps businesses and organizations build their digital core and accelerate revenue growth. With a focus on technology and innovation, Accenture delivers tangible outcomes for clients through a range of services and solutions.

Source: ITOnlineSA - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

Raising Awareness about Sextortion and Online SafetySexual extortion, or "sextortion", occurs when an individual is coerced into providing money or sexual images through a threat to release sexual or nude photos or videos of them online. Educating children about online safety involves fostering their understanding of digital risks, as well as digital citizenship— how to be safe, legal and ethical online. The child's grieving parents are passionately urging families to talk to their children about the dangers of online predators in the hopes that other children can be safeguarded against online risks.

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

From Turf High to saying 'I Do': Skeem Saam's Kwaito & Lizzy reflect on growth and what the future holdsA new addition to the club is newlywed Skeem Saam actor Amanda Manku (who plays Dr Lizzy Thobakgale), who recently tied the knot on-screen with Zamokuhle 'Kwaito' Seakamela (Clement Maosa). News24's Keitumetse Maako catches up with on-screen newlyweds to learn more about what viewers can look forward to from the new chapter in their lives as they look back on their 10-year journey with their characters. Gifting can sometimes make or break a relationship. This sounds like an exaggeration, but some people have argued over the gifts they receive from their loved ones.

Source: Channel24 - 🏆 48. / 51 Read more »

Crypto World Awaits Decision on Physically-Backed Bitcoin ETFUS regulators are set to decide on whether to approve a physically-backed Bitcoin ETF, which could mark a significant moment for the digital-assets industry.

Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »