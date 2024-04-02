Newly Discovered Anaconda Species in Brazilian Rainforest

Five weeks ago, researchers made an incredible discovery while filming in the Brazilian rainforest. Blood and tissue samples revealed a five-and-a-half percent genetic difference between the southern green anaconda and the northern green anaconda, making them two distinct species. The two species likely diverged around 10 million years ago, but their similarities prevented scientists from noticing the difference until now.

This groundbreaking finding has shed new light on the diversity of snake species in the Amazon and has opened up new avenues for research and conservation efforts. One of the newly discovered northern green anacondas, dubbed Ana Julia, was a colossal individual measuring an astonishing 6.3 meters and weighing 200 kilograms. This discovery made the northern green anaconda the largest snake species on Earth, slightly surpassing its southern counterpart

