New Zealanders Sign Petition To Ban ‘Celine Dion Battles’ In Their Towns

With one fight lost, the Kiwis are turning their attention to another kind of war by signing petitions to stop so-called music battles involving Celine Dion songs. These 'siren battles' involve motorists pumping the French-Canadian singer's songs as loud as they can during ungodly times of the night.

" ﻿ Celine's My Heart Will Go On, which featured on the Titanic soundtrack, seems to be the song of choice, with It's All Coming Back To Me Now also a battle favourite. The cars usually have seven to ten sirens, and competitions are usually held throughout the night. They take weeks to prepare as participants must source sirens online and modify speakers and amplifiers to car-mounted frames.

South Africa Headlines Read more: 2oceansvibe »

Rugby World Cup final: South Africa v New Zealand — LIVEThe Springboks and All Blacks clash in the Rugby World Cup final for 2023 at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday. Read more ⮕

LIVE: New Zealand vs South AfricaFollow the live action as the All Blacks face the Springboks in the 2023 RWCFinal. NZLvRSA Read more ⮕

South Africa edge out New Zealand in epic finalSouth Africa clinch a record fourth Rugby World Cup by doing just enough to deny 14-man New Zealand and retain their crown in a helter-skelter final in Paris. Read more ⮕

South Africa vs New Zealand: Springboks dubbed 'Kings of Rugby' after defending World Cup titleSouth Africa won the 2023 Rugby World Cup for a historic fourth time. They beat New Zealand in a thrilling match at the Stade de France in Paris. Read more ⮕

The new Miss World South Africa: Dr. Claude M. MashegoDr. Claude M. Mashego is the first Miss World South Africa, breaking barriers and inspiring change. Here is all you need to know. Read more ⮕

New residential investment hotspots in South AfricaHomebuyers facing high interest rates are reconsidering where they want to invest and move. Read more ⮕