New vehicle sales continue to take a beating in South Africa

This is according to Naamsa’s latest New Vehicle Sales stats, which showed aggregate domestic new vehicle sales in October 2023 – at 45,445 units – reflected a decline of 905 units, or a fall of 2% from the 46,350 vehicles sold in October 2022.The report further showed that the new passenger car market at 29,912 units had registered a decline of 1,068 cars, or a loss of 3.5%, compared to the 30,980 new cars sold in October 2022.

This is despite Car rental sales accounted for a sound 18.3% or 5,468 units of the new passenger vehicle sales. Domestic sales of new light commercial vehicles, bakkies and mini-buses at 12,361 units during October 2023 also recorded a decline of 387 units, or a loss of 3%, from the 12,748 light commercial vehicles sold during October 2022.

The total reported industry sales of 45,445 vehicles comprising dealer sales, rental industry sales, and sales to government and industry corporate fleets. The breakdown of these four segments is as follows:Exports sales number at 40,302 units reflected a substantial increase of 11,411 vehicles, or 39,5%, compared to the 28,891 vehicles exported in October 2022. However, this is compared to the number of vehicles exported during the month of the mass Transnet strike.

The new vehicle market’s prolonged recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic continued into 2023 with the expectation that the market would return to the 2019 level after three years. However, The market is still 1.3% below the pre-pandemic level seen in 2022, it added.

