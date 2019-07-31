New Two-Pot Retirement System Allows Emergency Access to Funds

The new two-pot retirement system will allow South Africans to access some of their investment in an emergency. However, an expert warns against this new benefit. Contributions will be split into a retirement component and a savings component, with the latter being accessible before retirement. The system aims to balance preservation and accessibility.





🏆55. BusinessTechSA » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BUSİNESSTECHSA: New laws proposed for South Africa – including the ‘two pot’ retirement systemThe National Treasury and the South African Revenue Service (SARS) have published a range of draft tax bills for public comment.

Source: BusinessTechSA | Read more »

BUSİNESSTECHSA: South Africa’s new ‘two-pot’ retirement system – everything you need to knowGIB Financial Services provides insight into what the new proposed retirement system means for peoples long term savings.

Source: BusinessTechSA | Read more »

BUSİNESSTECHSA: South Africa’s new ‘two-pot’ retirement system – start date and other proposed changes detailedNational Treasury is pushing ahead with a new retirement system for South Africa, despite industry bodies expressing concern that there won’t be enough time to implement changes.

Source: BusinessTechSA | Read more »

MONEYWEB: Two-pot system: Will we be able to access money already accumulated in the current pot?[READER QUESTION] 'Regarding the two-pot retirement system, Will employees be able to access money already accumulated in the current pot?' Munaf Mukadam from GMInvestmentsZA responds. Moneyweb TwoPotSystem

Source: Moneyweb | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: Treasury proposes a 'two-pot' retirement scheme to aid struggling South AfricansFinance Minister Enoch Godongwana first proposed partial access to the retirement funds in his November 2021 Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

DAİLYMAVERİCK: New Omicron sublineages discovered: Two new Omicron sublineages discovered by South African scientistsSouth African scientists have discovered two new sublineages of the Omicron coronavirus variant, said Tulio de Oliveira, who runs gene-sequencing institutions in the country. F this scientist they just seek attention I really don’t give a toot !

Source: dailymaverick | Read more »