New township experience launched on KZN South Coast

“Gamalakhe is a township with a rich history that includes the sad reality of forced removals, but it also tells the story of the people’s tenacity and the wonderful local traditions that have emerged here,” Mangcu said in a statement.
“It’s important for us to retain this history while expanding our incredible township tourism offerings to benefit our local communities and visitors.” Mangcu added.Gamalakhe Township, which is located around 10km from Margate and Shelly Beach along the KZN South Coast, is believed to have come about in the 1880s when Norwegian settlers drove local communities from their land.
Then in the 1950s, during the apartheid government’s forced removals, the township grew larger when black residents were driven from the coast inland. Now the township is home to a hospital, police station, schools, a shopping centre and much more., the Township Experience will include a visit to Tin Town, the oldest part of the township.
Visitors will also get to enjoy a ‘Kasified Experience’, an authentic township experience within Gamalakhe. This will include visiting local taverns, car spinning shows, an outdoor cinema, quad biking, paintball and more.For more information about the tours, check
