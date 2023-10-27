New satellite readings show full extent of mining in the Amazon Rainforest

A new report from Monitoring of the Amazon Project (MAAP) compiles some of the most up-to-date and extensive analysis of mining in the Amazon.
The map also shows that there were 36 instances of mining activity overlapping with a protected area or Indigenous territory.for its weak language and lack of concrete strategies, raising questions about whether current policies are on track to meet conservation targets.
"There's this text about preventing and combatting illegal mining, including strengthening international cooperation, but there's no specifics there. A first step to addressing illegal mining is to get a good handle on where it is," Matt Finer, senior research specialist at Amazon Conservation and the Director of Monitoring of the Amazon Project (MAAP), told Mongabay.
“I think it’s one thing to say in a statement, ‘go deal with illegal mining,’ but when you have a guiding map like this, it really lays out just how widespread the issue is,” Finer, the author of the report, said. “It really puts it in perspective.”
For the first time, it also used local partners to detect mining activity in rivers. A lot of focus is paid to land-based mining activity because it's a driver of deforestation, but "We have to talk about the destruction of watersheds, not just deforestation," Emiliano Terán Mantovani, a general coordinator at the Observatory of Political Ecology of Venezuela, told Mongabay. " destroys large rivers and its offshoots, which ends up destroying so much life throughout a watershed."
Other protected areas identified in MAAP’s report include Ecuador’s Podocarpus National Park and Venezuela’s Canaima National Park. Some impacted Indigenous groups include Brazil’s Kayapó, Menkragnoti, Munduruku and Yanomami, as well as Ecuador’s Shuar Arutam.