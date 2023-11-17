New Rush for Lithium in Africa Risks Corruption and Harms Local Communities

The new rush for lithium in Africa risks fueling corruption and harming local communities and the environment, investigations have shown. An August fact-finding mission by the Mineworkers Union of Namibia into the Uis mine -- which is operated by Chinese mining company Xinfeng Investments -- found the local miners living in tiny and hot corrugated zinc shacks without proper ventilation.

The union also faulted a lack of privacy in the sanitation blocks where toilets and showers are lined up without partitions between them. In contrast, the Chinese workers at the mine have comfortable air-conditioned rooms and decent bathrooms. The union also criticized Xinfeng for failing to provide protective clothing and ensure safety measures for local workers. An investigation into lithium mining in Africa by UK-based nonprofit Global Witness outlines accusations against the firm ranging from acquiring the Uis industrial mine through bribery to developing it using permits intended for artisanal miners





