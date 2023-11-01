New royal family role? Princess Eugenie might move back to UK

After spending most of their time in Portugal, Princess Eugenie and her family might soon be returning home to the UK on a more permanent basis. According toAlthough Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, have spent most of their time in Portugal over the past year, the couple, along with their two children, August (2) and Ernest (five months), might soon be moving back to London. As reported by The couple moved to Portugal after tying the knot in 2018.

As per the publication, the royal will be more involved with the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital and other worthy charities.A source told the publication that Eugenie feels “happy and fulfilled” when “acting as an ambassador for her family.”

“So, she’s decided to spend more and more time in the UK, slowly transitioning to a permanent move back. There are plans to increase her roles with the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital and other worthy charities.”, the Princess’ return might indicate that King Charles’ slimmed-down monarchy might be a little too thin. There are also talks that she might step in for senior royals should they be unable to attend formal events.

Although living in Portugal offered Eugenie some time out of the limelight and away from the constant media scrutiny on her mother, Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson, and father, she reportedly wants her kids to grow up in England.

“She felt abandoned by the family and needed a break from the constant negative attention her mother and father were receiving. All the troubles that went on had absolutely nothing to do with the girls , but they felt the weight of the world on their shoulders. Eugenie gets rather homesick if she’s away for too long, and she wants her boys to spend more time with their cousins in England.”

