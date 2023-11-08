New Restaurants in Cape Town: Boma on Bree, Therapy, and Vadivelu

Chef Vusi Ndlovu’s fire cooking is at the heart of vibey new Cape Town restaurant Boma on Bree. Where to eat when you want great food and a lively vibe in Cape Town? Head to one of these three new spots: Boma on Bree, Therapy, and Vadivelu. Awards season is in full swing and the spotlight is firmly on our stars in the fine dining firmament. But there’s a lot more to the Cape Town food scene than a series of tasting menus.

Don’t get me wrong… I love fine dining, and they thoroughly deserve these accolades, but for me a meal at the likes of Pier, Fyn and Salsify is a special occasion affair, something to be looked forward to and savoured. There’s a tendency for visitors to Cape Town to skim the awards lists and cram the cream of the crop into one week of culinary excess, thereby doing their palates (and livers) a disservice, and missing out on the sheer variety that is to be found in the Mother City. And for locals who don’t have the budget to even aspire to jaded palates, there are so many exciting unsung food experiences to be discovere





