New Opel Corsa designed to make a lasting impression

The latest Opel Corsa features a distinctive Opel Vizor front fascia and made its debut at the IAA Mobility event in Munich in September this year.

Its cutting-edge technologies promise a more enjoyable and relaxed driving experience. Some of these technologies include a digital cockpit, a 10-inch touchscreen, and adaptive glare-free Intelli-Lux lighting. The optional fully digital cockpit, based on light, propels you into the future of compact car motoring.

The standout feature is the optional fully digital cockpit with new infotainment (dependent on the model variant), which incorporates the integrated Snapdragon cockpitpPlatform from Qualcomm Technologies. headtopics.com

High-tech can also be found under the bonnet. The Corsa Electric is now available with a more potent motor and a new battery that provides a driving range of up to 405km in the WLTP cycle. Furthermore, the new Corsa will soon become the first Opel to offer a 48V hybrid system.

The range is completed with highly efficient combustion engines: a 75HP 1.2 petrol engine with a manual 5-speed transmission, a 100 HP 1.2 turbo petrol engine with a manual 6-speed transmission, a 130HP 1.2 Turbo petrol engine with an automatic 6 or 8-speed transmission, and a 110HP 1.5 Diesel engine with a manual 6-speed transmission. headtopics.com

For those who prefer to drive electrically and locally emission-free, two all-electric drivetrains are available: a new option with 115kW and a range of up to 405 kilometres, as well as the proven variant with 100kW and an improved range of up to 3570km (WLTP2).

Additionally, for the first time, wireless smartphones that are compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto can be connected through the multimedia system and charged wirelessly.

