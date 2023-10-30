New memecoin frenzy driven by Bitcoin rally

If there’s one thing that crypto enthusiasts love more than the digital assets themselves, it’s memes.that the US Securities and Exchange Commission will authorise exchange-traded funds that invest directly in Bitcoin pushed the largest crypto by market value up by more than 25% over the past two weeks to around $35,000 on Wednesday — its highest level in about 18 months.in his own defence of criminal charges stemming from the collapse of his crypto exchange FTX. He has pleaded not guilty.
Pepe Coin, which was issued this year, soared to a market value of more than $1 billion in May before reversing course and plummeting more than 60% in the following days, according to “The bear market put a dampener on meme activity, especially in terms of market value, but it stayed quite lively anyway,” Noelle Acheson, author of the Crypto is Macro Now newsletter, said.
"Now that sentiment is feeling more confident, the meme tokens will come to represent even more the fun, YOLO side of crypto investing."Memes, from Baby Yoda to Bob Ross, have been a part of the cryptocurrency space since its early beginnings — and in 2013, they began trading as digital tokens known as
Dogecoin, often cited as the first memecoin, was valued at as much as $50 billion in 2021, according to data provider CoinMarketCap.com. Dogecoin ascended to stardom when Elon Musk tweeted memes based on the coin, inspiring other dog-themed memecoins such as Shiba Inu.
Now, there are hundreds of memecoins that range from being worth almost nothing to having market values of $100 million or more. "Crypto attracts rebels who believe that money is not serious, legacy systems aren't to be trusted, the future is uncertain and those in charge are corrupt, so they might as well have fun," Acheson said.And we're back at prices not seen since May 2022.During the Covid-19 pandemic, one of the most popular memes, "money printer go brrr," was about how the Federal Reserve was "printing" an endless amount of dollars and how that enhanced the value of Bitcoin, which has a capped amount of tokens.