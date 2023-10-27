New laws for schools in South Africa pushed through – already face legal threats

The National Assembly has approved two bills – the controversial Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Bill and the Upstream Petroleum Development Bill.

The BELA Bill has come under scrutiny by stakeholders in education and has sparked much debate around the government’s intentions to centralise and control access to education in South Africa.

The language policy must also take into consideration the language needs of the broader community. The bill further provides that the South African Sign Language has the status of an official language for purposes of learning at a public school. headtopics.com

While the Portfolio Committee on Basic Education held extensive public hearings in all nine provinces, received written submissions, and held public hearings at Parliament for interested parties and organisations to make further oral submissions, critics of the bill believe that it is unconstitutional.

Opponents have also argued that the government has ignored thousands of comments that have spoken against provisions in the new laws. The main arguments against giving the government final say on language and admission policies revolve around taking power away from school governing bodies and communities to determine what is best for children, and handing it to politicians. headtopics.com

Trade union Solidarity has already threatened to launch legal action against the government if the bill is enacted, saying it is ready to take the matter all the way to the Constitutional Court. The union believes the laws are an abuse of power and a threat to Afrikaans and mother tongue education in the country.

