New detective commander at Boksburg North SAPS

The newly appointed branch commander of the Boksburg North SAPS detective services, Lieutenant Colonel Vernon Chetty, has promised to be there for the community.

He has this month taken over from Lieutenant Colonel IL Amerika, who was promoted to the provincial office as a group leader. For the Benoni resident, it is like being back at home as he started his career at the Boksburg North Police Station in 1994.

Besides working at Boksburg North SAPS, he also worked at Etwatwa, Putfontein and Brakpan police stations. Chetty explained he joined the force because it was his passion after school and he enjoys working with people. His brother was also in the service, he explained. headtopics.com

The 51-year-old top cop said he believes in three principles – commitment, team work and performance. “These are my priorities, and if I can achieve this at the branch I don’t think the community will suffer. I would also like to see more community involvement.Chetty further stated he has an open-door policy and will always be available to assist community members.

“If there is a problem community members are welcome to come and talk to me about it. I believe for every problem there is a solution,” he pointed out. With regards to challenges in the community, Chetty said he noted there is a lot of fraud due to the large number of businesses in the precinct.His future plans include obtaining his master’s degree in policing. headtopics.com

