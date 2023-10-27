New Chiefs defender reveals ambitions for Soweto giants

Fleurs was unveiled by Chiefs on Thursday and reveals that his ambition is to help the fallen Soweto giant when it comes to winning trophies.The former SuperSport United defender has signed a two-year deal with Chiefs following months of assessment by the technical team.The 23-year-old South African junior international says he is proud and pleased to have finally joined Amakhosi.

While he was training under the watchful eye of sacked coach Molefi Ntseki, Fleurs will now look to impress interim mentor Cavin Johnson. reported that Fleurs left Gavin Hunt’s side when his contract expired at the end of last season and has been training with Chiefs.New Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs reveals ambition for the Soweto giants. Image Source: (@KaizerChiefs/Facebook)

“There is a great bond here; it has that family feel. I just wanted to get started on the job of winning silverware.The new recruit also shares insights on life at Naturena, saying while the results have not been coming their way, they will eventually turn the corner. headtopics.com

Chiefs are up against Golden Arrows this weekend whom they visit in KZN on Saturday, they are chasing the full three points to ease their poor start concerns.“Results haven’t been going our way lately but we will turn it around through hard work because there is great talent here and we will get it right.”No, DStv, no prob! How to watch Rugby World Cup final for just R19.95

