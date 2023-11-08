New Book Challenges Official Narrative of Sharpeville Massacre

A new book challenges the official narrative of the Sharpeville Massacre, revealing that the crowd was peaceful and not a threat. Extensive research shows that at least 91 people were killed and 238 injured, contradicting the official police report of 69 dead and 186 wounded. The book, compiled by two history professors, will be launched in Sharpeville in February 2024.





