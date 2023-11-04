New 24-Hour Children's Channel Launching on DStv

An all-new 24-hour children's channel is coming to screens on Monday, 6 November. Play Room is owned by the Ngwato Nkosi Group, the parent company behind Newzroom Afrika (DStv 405). From Monday, younger DStv viewers can look forward to an all-new 24-hour children's channel owned by the Ngwato Nkosi Group, the parent company behind news channel Newzroom Afrika (DStv 405).– a multilingual live studio show with a fresh cohort of youthful talent

. Its presenters include Thando Madondo, Thato Benani, Paballo Koza, Shudu Mathagwa, Kgaohelo Moloi, Ipeleng Melepe and sign-language interpreter Kanya Msweli.Per a statement, the channel's flagship show will combine education and entertainment in a"uniquely" local package carrying South African and popular international content, including animated titles such as"Play Room will be a safe, curated space where kids will feel free to be who they are and express themselves to the fullest, giving parents and guardians the assurance that their young minds are feasting on wholesome educational entertainment content in a variety of languages they can relate to," Ngwato Nkosi Group CEO Thabile Ngwato said. Morning content will focus on educational material for 4-6-year-olds, including interactive shows encouraging physical movement and value-based and creative content to stretch children's imagination

